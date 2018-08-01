Artemis Vct PLC (AAM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

Artemis Vct PLC (LON:AAM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Artemis Vct’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Artemis Vct traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00), hitting GBX 0.71 ($0.01), on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564. Artemis Vct has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.89 ($1.12).

Artemis Vct Company Profile

Artemis VCT Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT), whose business is to buy and sell investments. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital and income growth and to generate tax-free capital and income distributions. The Company is engaged in the business of investing in shares and securities issued by companies operating in the United Kingdom.

