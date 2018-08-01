Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,745 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $760,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,898.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $11,860,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,131,698.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 607,778 shares of company stock valued at $46,116,326. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, May 7th. Buckingham Research downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nike from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

NKE opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Nike’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

