ARRIS International (ARRS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.680 -1.730 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.ARRIS International also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

ARRIS International traded down $0.27, hitting $24.99, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ARRIS International has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). ARRIS International had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that ARRIS International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARRS shares. BidaskClub lowered ARRIS International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered ARRIS International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ARRIS International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ARRIS International in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ARRIS International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In other news, EVP David Potts sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $73,763.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,425.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Charles Baldock sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $35,505.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,239.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $383,168. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

