ARRIS International (ARRS) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.850 -7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.15 billion.ARRIS International also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ARRIS International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on ARRIS International in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut ARRIS International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ARRIS International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.65. ARRIS International has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). ARRIS International had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that ARRIS International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ARRIS International news, EVP David Potts sold 2,848 shares of ARRIS International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $73,763.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,425.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of ARRIS International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $273,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,356.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $383,168. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

