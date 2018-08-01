ARRIS International (ARRS) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.850 -7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.15 billion.ARRIS International also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ARRIS International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on ARRIS International in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut ARRIS International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ARRIS International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.56.
Shares of NASDAQ ARRS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.65. ARRIS International has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.
In other ARRIS International news, EVP David Potts sold 2,848 shares of ARRIS International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $73,763.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,425.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of ARRIS International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $273,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,356.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $383,168. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
ARRIS International Company Profile
ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.
