ArQule (ARQL) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

ARQL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArQule from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of ArQule from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Get ArQule alerts:

Shares of ARQL opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. ArQule has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that ArQule will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 1,035,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $5,179,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ran Nussbaum bought 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $28,330.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,330.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 57,257 shares of company stock valued at $171,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ArQule during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in ArQule in the second quarter worth $109,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ArQule in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArQule in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ArQule in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

Read More: Short Selling

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.