Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases 427 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 57,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 136,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 87,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,953,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $283.28 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $243.45 and a one year high of $288.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

