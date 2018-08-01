Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) PT Raised to $15.00 at JMP Securities

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

ACRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of ACRE opened at $14.12 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $402.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 million. analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

