Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 61,764 Shares of VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,236 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 61,764 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in VMware were worth $27,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $144.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.37 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 13,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.63, for a total transaction of $2,139,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $4,279,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,691.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,967,729. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of VMware to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $153.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

