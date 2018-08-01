Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 119,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,841,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after buying an additional 287,676 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,667,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 27,607.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 205,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 205,120 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,661,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A opened at $210.23 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 12-month low of $191.71 and a 12-month high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.74.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

