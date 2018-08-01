Arconic Inc (ARNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on August 25th

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the basic materials company on Saturday, August 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd.

Arconic has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arconic to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Arconic opened at $21.69 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Arconic has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Longbow Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arconic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

In other Arconic news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 544,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,770,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,870,362. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulrich Schmidt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,304.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

