Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $49.57 and last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 261828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.69%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $60,856.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $99,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,262,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,941,000 after acquiring an additional 315,765 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,322,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,337 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,732,000 after acquiring an additional 213,845 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,238,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,449,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,734,000 after acquiring an additional 120,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

