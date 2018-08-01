Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $49.57 and last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 261828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.
The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.69%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,262,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,941,000 after acquiring an additional 315,765 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,322,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,337 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,732,000 after acquiring an additional 213,845 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,238,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,449,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,734,000 after acquiring an additional 120,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.04.
Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.