Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday.

ACGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.43.

Arch Capital Group opened at $30.56 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.63 per share, with a total value of $235,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,638.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 12,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $940,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,108 shares of company stock worth $1,600,417 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

