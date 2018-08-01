Aptiv (APTV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $3425-3525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.Aptiv also updated its FY18 guidance to $5.30-5.40 EPS.

Shares of Aptiv traded down $2.19, reaching $95.88, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 95,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,980. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $113.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.67.

In other news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

