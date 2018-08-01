Aptiv (APTV) Given a $113.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) has been assigned a $113.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Aptiv to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv opened at $98.07 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $103.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.