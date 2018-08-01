Apptio (APTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Apptio traded up $1.25, reaching $34.82, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 685,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,521. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.72 and a beta of 0.08. Apptio has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APTI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apptio from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Apptio from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apptio from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apptio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

In other news, insider Sachin Gupta sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $1,061,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John C. Morrow sold 6,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $211,830.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,065 shares of company stock worth $9,509,986. Insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

