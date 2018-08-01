Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,186,941 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,239 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Applied Materials worth $239,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,232,597,000 after buying an additional 7,222,175 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2,586,194.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,027,000 after buying an additional 3,129,295 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 6,835,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751,306 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,151,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,279,000 after buying an additional 1,501,992 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investments Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $65.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

