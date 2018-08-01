Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,344,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,537 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Aperio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Apple worth $561,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 220.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 553.8% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 940.8% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $190.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.13 and a twelve month high of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In related news, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total transaction of $903,916.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,059.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 38,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,748,771.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,247,951 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Apple to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.47.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

