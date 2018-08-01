Apple Inc. (AAPL) is NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 226,550 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 553.8% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Apple by 940.8% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Apple from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.47.

Apple opened at $190.29 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.13 and a 1 year high of $195.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,783.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,819 shares in the company, valued at $28,224,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $2,976,697.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,258 shares in the company, valued at $23,821,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,738 shares of company stock worth $31,247,951 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

