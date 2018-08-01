Apple (AAPL) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $235.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Atlantic Securities set a $205.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Apple to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie set a $214.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.48.

Shares of Apple traded up $11.21, hitting $201.50, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 67,840,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,140,705. The company has a market cap of $963.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $201.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $2,976,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,821,566.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $2,898,622.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,143,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,247,951. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $133,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $134,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $138,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

