Apple (AAPL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $201.32 and last traded at $200.10, with a volume of 5148322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.00.

The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Get Apple alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.26.

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total transaction of $903,916.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,059.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $2,976,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,258 shares in the company, valued at $23,821,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,738 shares of company stock worth $31,247,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $963.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.