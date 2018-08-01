Apple (AAPL) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.58.

Shares of Apple opened at $190.29 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $963.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 1-year low of $148.13 and a 1-year high of $195.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 38,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,748,771.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $3,259,682.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,738 shares of company stock worth $31,247,951. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $11,107,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,148,443,000 after buying an additional 1,030,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

