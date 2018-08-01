Apple (AAPL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Maxim Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.47.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $190.29 on Monday. Apple has a 12-month low of $148.13 and a 12-month high of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 38,228 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,748,771.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $2,976,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,821,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,247,951 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 57,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

