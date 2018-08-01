Apple (AAPL) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $200.00 price objective from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Nomura set a $175.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.02.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple traded up $9.86, hitting $200.15, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,057,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,836,886. Apple has a 52-week low of $148.13 and a 52-week high of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 38,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,748,771.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total value of $903,916.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,247,951 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 27.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $1,477,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.