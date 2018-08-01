Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO) Receives $37.73 Average PT from Analysts

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 18,000 shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $547,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $54,684.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A traded down $0.42, hitting $35.08, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

About Apollo Global Management LLC Class A

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

