Apex (CPX) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Apex has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Apex has a total market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $66,564.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LBank and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003653 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012963 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000432 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00391221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00178940 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00026477 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00023738 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00077659 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,741,759 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.