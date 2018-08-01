Aperio Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $41,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 8,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock opened at $300.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.04 and a 52 week high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $326.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $365.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.78.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

