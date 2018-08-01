Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Apartment Investment and Management has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Apartment Investment and Management has a payout ratio of 62.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management traded up $0.12, hitting $42.77, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 535,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $247.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 1,318 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $54,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 184 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.