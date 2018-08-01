ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock (ANH) Receives News Sentiment Score of -0.02

Media headlines about ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock (NYSE:ANH) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.4640563597434 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ANH traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. 5,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,528. ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 42.08, a current ratio of 42.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.04.

ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock (NYSE:ANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

