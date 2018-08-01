Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP) Position Decreased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,339 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream GP were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Antero Midstream GP by 565.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 71,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the first quarter valued at about $11,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGP opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream GP LP has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 642.00 and a beta of 2.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Antero Midstream GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Antero Midstream GP’s dividend payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $903,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

