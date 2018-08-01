Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Given News Impact Score of 0.22

News stories about Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Anika Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.7830480680987 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. First Analysis lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Anika Therapeutics opened at $40.17 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $69.81. The company has a market cap of $581.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Anika Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

