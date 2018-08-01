ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (ANIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has set its FY18 guidance at $5.43-6.08 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock opened at $66.95 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $795.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.84. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $82.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

In related news, Director Tracy Marshbanks sold 38,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $2,383,249.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.