Anglesey Mining (AYM) Issues Earnings Results

Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
LON:AYM remained flat at $GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday. 37,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,830. Anglesey Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.74 ($0.09).
About Anglesey Mining
