Anglesey Mining (AYM) Issues Earnings Results

Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON:AYM remained flat at $GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday. 37,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,830. Anglesey Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.74 ($0.09).

About Anglesey Mining

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 6% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

