Analyzing Travelzoo (TZOO) & Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Jack Henry & Associates pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Travelzoo does not pay a dividend. Jack Henry & Associates pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Travelzoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 23.69% 23.12% 13.72% Travelzoo 2.78% 18.34% 5.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jack Henry & Associates and Travelzoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 5 1 0 2.17 Travelzoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus price target of $123.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.69%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than Travelzoo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Travelzoo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $1.43 billion 7.27 $245.79 million $3.14 42.90 Travelzoo $106.52 million 1.52 $3.53 million N/A N/A

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Travelzoo.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Travelzoo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. It also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

