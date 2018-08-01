Analyzing Simulations Plus (SLP) and Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ribbon Communications does not pay a dividend. Simulations Plus pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Simulations Plus and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 29.88% 25.65% 17.87% Ribbon Communications -17.48% 2.70% 1.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simulations Plus and Ribbon Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $24.14 million 12.91 $5.78 million $0.34 52.79 Ribbon Communications $329.94 million 2.18 -$35.25 million $0.07 98.57

Simulations Plus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ribbon Communications. Simulations Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ribbon Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Simulations Plus and Ribbon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A Ribbon Communications 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ribbon Communications has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.17%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Volatility and Risk

Simulations Plus has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Ribbon Communications on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; and DILIsym, a software that is used to investigate the likelihood that a known drug molecule would cause injury to the liver. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers its pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions. Its enterprise solutions include unified communications (UC), Nortel private branch exchange evolution, UC security, contact centers, Microsoft Skype for Business, session management, and security and cloud communications solutions that allows enterprises to connect securely to SIP trunks and modernize communications networks. The company also offers solution and business consulting, system integration, deployment, and managed care services; and support services, such as managing software updates, hardware maintenance, hardware spare services and managed spares programs, and emergency assistance during disaster recovery. It serves telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers, and enterprises through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.