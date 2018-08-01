Analyzing RingCentral (RNG) & Acxiom (ACXM)

RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) and Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

RingCentral has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acxiom has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for RingCentral and Acxiom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 3 10 0 2.77 Acxiom 0 0 6 0 3.00

RingCentral presently has a consensus target price of $69.15, suggesting a potential downside of 6.23%. Acxiom has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. Given Acxiom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acxiom is more favorable than RingCentral.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and Acxiom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $501.53 million 11.57 -$26.14 million ($0.35) -210.71 Acxiom $917.41 million 3.42 $23.48 million $0.44 92.14

Acxiom has higher revenue and earnings than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acxiom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Acxiom shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of RingCentral shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Acxiom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and Acxiom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -3.99% -9.90% -4.62% Acxiom 2.56% 3.84% 2.39%

Summary

Acxiom beats RingCentral on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center that provides a cloud based contact center solution, which delivers omni-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. RingCentral, Inc. serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales. This segment offers LiveRamp IdentityLink, an identity resolution service that ties data back to real people and makes it possible to onboard that data for people-based marketing initiatives across digital channels. Its IdentityLink serves brands and agencies, marketing technology providers, data owners, and publishers. The Audience Solutions segment offers consumer demographics products, including InfoBase products to marketers with the ability to identify and reach the right audience with the right message across traditional and digital channels; and AbiliTec, which enables brands recognize individuals and households using various types of input variables and connect identities online and offline. The Marketing Services segment offers marketing database services, and strategy and analytics. The company serves companies and organizations in the financial services, insurance, information services, direct marketing, retail, consumer packaged goods, technology, automotive, healthcare, travel, and communications industries, as well as in the non-profit and government sectors. Acxiom Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

