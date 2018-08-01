Analyzing Manulife Financial (MFC) and FGL (FG)

FGL (NYSE: FG) and Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FGL and Manulife Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FGL $1.72 billion 1.12 $41.00 million N/A N/A Manulife Financial $44.97 billion 0.82 $1.60 billion $1.71 10.82

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FGL.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FGL and Manulife Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGL 0 2 3 0 2.60 Manulife Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67

FGL currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.36%. Manulife Financial has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.05%. Given Manulife Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than FGL.

Profitability

This table compares FGL and Manulife Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGL N/A 9.54% 0.56% Manulife Financial 3.93% 12.00% 0.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of FGL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Manulife Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of FGL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Manulife Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. FGL does not pay a dividend. Manulife Financial pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manulife Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Manulife Financial beats FGL on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FGL

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. It also provides pension contracts and mutual fund products and services; various retirement products to group benefit plans; and annuities, single premium, and banking products, such as deposit and credit products to Canadian customers, as well as non-guaranteed, partially guaranteed, and fully guaranteed investment options through general and separate account products. It distributes wealth and asset management products through insurance agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, financial planners, pension plan sponsors, pension plan consultants, and banks. In addition, the company is involved in the asset management business; property and casualty insurance and reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. Further, it manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and insurance agency, investment counseling, portfolio and mutual fund management, mutual fund dealer, life and financial reinsurance, and mutual funds marketing businesses, as well as investment management, advisory, and dealer activities. Additionally, the company holds and manages oil and gas properties; holds oil and gas royalties, and foreign bonds and equities; and develops and operates hydro-electric power projects. Manulife Financial Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

