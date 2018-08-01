Analyzing magicJack VocalTec (CALL) & Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK)

magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ: CALL) and Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares magicJack VocalTec and Liberty Braves Group Series C’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio magicJack VocalTec $87.99 million 1.56 -$24.96 million N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series C $386.00 million 2.65 -$20.27 million ($0.51) -50.53

Liberty Braves Group Series C has higher revenue and earnings than magicJack VocalTec.

Profitability

This table compares magicJack VocalTec and Liberty Braves Group Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets magicJack VocalTec 0.12% 41.41% 10.96% Liberty Braves Group Series C N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

magicJack VocalTec has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series C has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for magicJack VocalTec and Liberty Braves Group Series C, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score magicJack VocalTec 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Braves Group Series C 0 1 0 0 2.00

Liberty Braves Group Series C has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.89%. Given Liberty Braves Group Series C’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Braves Group Series C is more favorable than magicJack VocalTec.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of magicJack VocalTec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Liberty Braves Group Series C shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of magicJack VocalTec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liberty Braves Group Series C beats magicJack VocalTec on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About magicJack VocalTec

magicJack VocalTec Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud communications company in the United States. The company's products and services allow users to make and/or receive free telephone calls to and from where the customer has broadband access to the Internet. It provides magicJack devices, such as The magicJack, magicJack PLUS, New magicJack PLUS, magicJack GO, and magicJack EXPRESS, which are voice-over-Internet-Protocol (VoIP) devices that enables customers to receive free VoIP phone service for their home, enterprise, or while traveling. The company also offers magicJack APP, an application that allows users to make and receive telephone calls through their smart phones using their magicJack account, as well as access to servers for a fee on a monthly or annual basis; and magicJack Connect App that offers Wi-Fi app-to-app calling and messaging services, as well as unlimited calling plans for the United States subscribers. In addition, it provides other magicJack-related products; and wholesales telephone services to VoIP providers and telecommunication carriers. Further, the company offers hosted unified communication as a service, as well as sells related hardware and network equipment to blue chip corporate customers; and VoIP services to small to medium sized businesses. It distributes its products through retail outlets, as well as direct sales. magicJack VocalTec Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

