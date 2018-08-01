Analyzing Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ: GBNK) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Guaranty Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Guaranty Bancorp and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancorp 26.57% 12.79% 1.39% Bank of Nova Scotia 22.29% 14.87% 0.92%

This table compares Guaranty Bancorp and Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancorp $159.75 million 5.51 $38.62 million $1.53 19.64 Bank of Nova Scotia $28.86 billion 2.53 $6.12 billion $5.24 11.31

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancorp. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of Guaranty Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Guaranty Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Guaranty Bancorp pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Guaranty Bancorp and Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bank of Nova Scotia 0 3 5 0 2.63

Guaranty Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.47%. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus target price of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.65%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Guaranty Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Guaranty Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats Guaranty Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers loan products, including commercial, commercial and residential real estate, construction, and small business administration loans, as well as installment loans to individuals and other consumer loans that include overdraft protection, lines of credit, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management services comprising private banking, investment management, and trust services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 32 branches located in Colorado's Front Range consisting of the Denver metropolitan area; and an investment management firms. The company was formerly known as Centennial Bank Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Guaranty Bancorp in 2008. Guaranty Bancorp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. The company also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors. Its asset management business focuses on developing investment solutions for retail and institutional investors; and wealth management solutions include private customer, online brokerage, full-service brokerage, pension, and institutional customer services. In addition, the company offers corporate lending; trade finance and cash management; investment banking services comprising corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions; fixed income and equity underwriting, sales, trading, and research services; prime brokerage and stock lending services; foreign exchange sales and trading services; commodity derivatives; precious and base metals sales, trading, financing, and physical services; and collateral management services for corporate, government, and institutional investor clients, as well as international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers. Further, it provides mobile, Internet, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 963 branches and approximately 3,600 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,800 branches internationally, as well as contact and business support centers. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.