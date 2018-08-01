Analyzing Five9 (FIVN) and ZIX (ZIXI)

Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) and ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Five9 has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIX has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.2% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of ZIX shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of ZIX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five9 and ZIX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $200.23 million 9.19 -$8.96 million ($0.17) -187.65 ZIX $65.66 million 4.37 -$8.05 million $0.08 66.75

ZIX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and ZIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -2.04% -13.23% -4.98% ZIX -11.95% 12.11% 7.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Five9 and ZIX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 4 5 0 2.40 ZIX 0 1 1 0 2.50

Five9 presently has a consensus price target of $29.89, suggesting a potential downside of 6.30%. ZIX has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential downside of 4.03%. Given ZIX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZIX is more favorable than Five9.

Summary

ZIX beats Five9 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The company's solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a protocol that automatically determines means of delivery based on the sender's and recipient's communications environment and preferences; and ZixEncrypt, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixProtect that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery. Further, it provides ZixOne, a mobile email app, which offers access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation offers its services through a direct sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

