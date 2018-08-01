Analyzing BBVA Banco Frances (BFR) & Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE: BFR) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of BBVA Banco Frances shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BBVA Banco Frances has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBVA Banco Frances 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

BBVA Banco Frances presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.75%. Given BBVA Banco Frances’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BBVA Banco Frances is more favorable than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Dividends

BBVA Banco Frances pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BBVA Banco Frances pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares BBVA Banco Frances and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBVA Banco Frances N/A 10.96% 1.24% Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 16.27% 6.48% 0.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BBVA Banco Frances and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBVA Banco Frances $1.83 billion 1.53 $234.24 million $1.14 11.96 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $54.79 billion 1.48 $11.05 billion $0.71 8.62

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than BBVA Banco Frances. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BBVA Banco Frances, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BBVA Banco Frances beats Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides personal and auto loans, and mortgages; loans to the public sector and local financial institutions, and short-term loans to companies, as well as overdraft lines of credit, discounted instruments, real estate mortgage loans, collateral loans, consumer loans, credit card loans, pre-financing and export financing, and short-term placements in foreign banks. In addition, the company offers fire, mixed family and comprehensive, civil liability, theft, personal accidents, umbrella life, debtor balances, funeral services, and other insurance coverage products; investment fund and pension fund management services; and stock exchange brokerage services. Further, it provides financing for the acquisition of new and second-hand Peugeot and Citroën vehicles through pledge loans, receivables from financial leases, and other financial products and in supplying services associated to the purchase, maintenance, and insurance coverage of motor vehicles; and secured loans for the purchase of VW, Audi, and Ducati new or second hand vehicles, credit through operating leases, and other financial products and services, as well as engages in security trading, investment banking, and other authorized operations. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 251 retail branches, 15 in-company branches, 1 points of sale, and 2 point of express support, 797 ATMs, 822 self-service terminals, a telephone banking, and Internet banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Francés S.A. and changed its name to BBVA Banco Francés S.A. in October 2000. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, the Republic of Argentina.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers banking products and services, including financial consulting services; deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing deposit accounts; asset management and administration services; trust products; and other investment products. This segment also provides annuity, single premium whole life, flat-rate premium whole life, medical, cancer, and nursing-care insurance products; testamentary trust services; housing loans; Internet banking services; and credit cards. The company's Corporate Banking Business Group segment provides loans and fund management, and remittance and foreign exchange services; derivatives, securitization, syndicated loans, and structured finance; investment banking services; and transaction and trust banking services. Its Trust Assets Business Group segment offers asset management and administration services for products, such as pension trusts and security trusts. This segment also provides a range of services to corporate and pension funds comprising pension fund management and administration, advice on pension schemes, and payment to beneficiaries. The company's Global Business Group segment offers project finance, export credit agency, and financing through asset-backed commercial papers; and investment banking services, such as debt/equity issuance and M&A advisory services, as well as consumer finance, investment, asset management, and other financial products and services to individuals, large corporations, financial institutions, and sovereign and multinational organizations. Its Global Markets Business Group segment offers financing, hedging, and investing solutions to retail, corporate, institutional, and governmental clients; and asset and liability management services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

