Analyzing ACI Worldwide (ACIW) & Ellie Mae (ELLI)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) and Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ACI Worldwide and Ellie Mae, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ellie Mae 2 6 6 0 2.29

ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.62%. Ellie Mae has a consensus price target of $108.54, indicating a potential upside of 9.39%. Given Ellie Mae’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ellie Mae is more favorable than ACI Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Ellie Mae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide -1.27% 8.61% 3.73% Ellie Mae 7.81% 4.54% 4.08%

Volatility & Risk

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellie Mae has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Ellie Mae’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.02 billion 2.94 $5.13 million $1.02 25.33 Ellie Mae $417.04 million 8.17 $52.85 million $1.03 96.33

Ellie Mae has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACI Worldwide. ACI Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellie Mae, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ellie Mae beats ACI Worldwide on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc. provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement. The company also provides UP Immediate Payments solution, which provides connectivity to country-level real-time payment schemes and create various products; and UP Real-Time Payments solution that allows banks to address RTGS, SWIFT messaging, and real-time faster payments. In addition, it offers Postilion; ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway; ACI ReD Shield, a real-time fraud prevention solution, as well as UP eCommerce Payments solution; and UP Payments Risk Management solution and ACI Universal Online Banker platform. Further, the company provides UP Bill Payment solutions, which enable customers to present bills and collect payments from consumers electronically through a single and integrated platform that controls bill payments operation. Additionally, it offers bill presentment and payment collection services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, tax, and utility sectors; and implementation, product support, technical, educational, facilities management, business and technical consultancy, and on-site support services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. The company markets its products and services under the ACI Worldwide, ACI Universal Payments, and ACI UP brand names. It has strategic alliance with UnionPay International. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. ACI Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc. provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management. Its platform also offers Encompass Lending Platform and Encompass Developer Connect Solution, and Encompass Data Connect; and sales and marketing solutions, such as Encompass CRM, Velocify, Encompass WebCenter, Encompass Consumer Connect, Encompass TPO WebCenter, Encompass TPO Connect, and Encompass Loan Officer Connect. In addition, the company provides loan quality and compliance solutions, including Ellie Mae Total Quality Loan Program, Encompass Compliance Service, Encompass 4506-T Service, Encompass Flood Service, and Encompass Fraud Service. Further, it offers efficient processing and closing solutions, such as Encompass Electronic Document Management, Encompass Docs, Encompass Appraisal Center, and Encompass Title & Closing Center; and integrated pricing and secondary marketing solutions, including Encompass Product and Pricing Service, Encompass Secondary Marketing, and Encompass Data and Docs Delivery. Additionally, the company provides education and training; and loan product, policy, and guideline data and analytics services under the AllRegs brand. Ellie Mae, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

