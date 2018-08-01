Analysts Set The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) Target Price at $3.00

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

Shares of The Rubicon Project traded down $0.10, reaching $2.78, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,602. The Rubicon Project has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $146.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.13.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 124.07%. analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 90,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 237.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 69,088 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.