Analysts Set $12.17 Target Price for Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (ROSE)

Shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $12.17 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rosehill Resources Inc Class A an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
ROSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.
Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 69.29%. analysts forecast that Rosehill Resources Inc Class A will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 21,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $200,668.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Quarls purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $54,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,490.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,290 shares of company stock valued at $507,091. Company insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 61.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 130.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 214,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares in the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rosehill Resources Inc Class A
Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin.
