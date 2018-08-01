Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/1/2018 – Peoples Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2018 – Peoples Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

7/28/2018 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

7/25/2018 – Peoples Bancorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

7/25/2018 – Peoples Bancorp was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Hovde Group. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/27/2018 – Peoples Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

6/20/2018 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/13/2018 – Peoples Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2018 – Peoples Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/5/2018 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp opened at $36.22 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $720.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

