Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 1st (AAPL, AIR, BNP, BP, ENEL, FPE, FRE, G, HEI, HHFA)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 1st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $205.00 target price by analysts at Atlantic Securities. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

was given a $214.00 price target by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €71.34 ($83.93) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) was given a GBX 650 ($8.54) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €6.00 ($7.06) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €6.40 ($7.53) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €83.00 ($97.65) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) was given a €16.50 ($19.41) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) was given a €114.00 ($134.12) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was given a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) (AMS:MT) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) (AMS:MT) was given a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $42.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €79.70 ($93.76) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) was given a €165.00 ($194.12) target price by analysts at Cfra. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) was given a €220.00 ($258.82) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

