Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 1st (AAPL, ADM, AHH, ALSN, AME, AMT, APC, APD, ARCH, BIDU)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 1st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

had its price target raised by B. Riley from $15.50 to $16.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $55.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $93.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $155.00 to $169.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $93.00 to $91.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $200.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $95.00 to $96.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was given a $337.00 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was given a $371.00 price target by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $8.50 to $11.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $171.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $54.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $142.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was given a $8.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $20.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $63.50 to $71.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was given a $7.00 price target by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $25.75 to $24.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $190.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was given a $35.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $17.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $46.00 to $47.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $41.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $43.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $96.00 to $83.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $7.00 to $8.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) was given a $10.00 price target by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) was given a $10.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $110.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $65.00 to $76.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) was given a $22.00 price target by analysts at Leerink Swann. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) was given a $67.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $153.00 to $156.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $155.00 to $150.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $170.00 to $183.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $310.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $67.00 to $68.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $58.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was given a $17.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.