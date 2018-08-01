Analysts Offer Predictions for Avante Logixx Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (XX)

Avante Logixx Inc (CVE:XX) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avante Logixx in a research note issued on Monday, July 30th. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Avante Logixx’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Shares of CVE:XX opened at C$0.41 on Tuesday. Avante Logixx has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$0.50.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiary, Avante Security Inc, provides residential and commercial security services. The company offers a suite of home and corporate security services, such as system design, installations, monitoring, and services, including alarm response, patrols, secured transport, close protection, international travel advisory, corporate 911, and incident planning.

