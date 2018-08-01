Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allegiant Travel’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 27th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter. Imperial Capital currently has a “Inline” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2019 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $436.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.54 to $172.92 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $123.60 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $111.54 and a one year high of $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

In other news, CFO Scott Sheldon sold 4,542 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.67, for a total value of $725,221.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,448.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,105,000 after acquiring an additional 105,554 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $14,364,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,558,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 352,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.