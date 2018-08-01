Analysts Issue Forecasts for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Air Products & Chemicals in a research report issued on Monday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.34. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ Q3 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

APD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

APD opened at $164.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $141.88 and a twelve month high of $175.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 74,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.73%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

