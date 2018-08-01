Analysts Expect Open Text Corp (OTEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.53 Million

Brokerages expect Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) to post $735.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Open Text’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $748.00 million and the lowest is $723.06 million. Open Text reported sales of $663.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Open Text will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Open Text.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $685.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Open Text from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Open Text stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Text has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Open Text by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,742,000 after purchasing an additional 64,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal.

